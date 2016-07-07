Will Shivsena Include? Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will expand his Cabinet tomorrow

July 7, 2016 | By :
Upping the ante against its ally BJP, Shiv Sena today said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will be "sent home" if he continues to level charges against it in the run up to the local body polls.

Mumbai, July 07: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will expand his Cabinet tomorrow.

The 20-month-old Fadnavis government will fill up portfolios rendered vacant after the resignation of senior minister Eknath Khadse over corruption charges last month.
The 10 portfolios handled by him are temporarily with Fadnavis.

“The Cabinet expansion will be held tomorrow,” a senior government official said this morning.

The expansion comes ahead of the Monsoon session starting July 18 and two days before Fadnavis begins his four-day Russia tour on July 10.

The Fadnavis government, which has 19 Cabinet ministers and 10 Ministers of State, has 14 more berths to fill. It is not known if all berths will be filled tomorrow.

BJP allies – Sadabhau Khot of Swabhimani Paksha and Mahadev Jankar of Rashtriya Samaj Paksha – are likely to be inducted.

There’s no word yet on Shiv Sena’s participation, in the backdrop of BJP giving its ally a could shoulder in the recent Union Cabinet expansion.

Tags: , , ,
Related News
Main course of discussion on Twitter, Rajya Sabha, ‘Pakoda’ now takes a protest avatar
Selling ‘pakoda’ better than begging | In Rajya Sabha maiden speech, Amit Shah attacks Congress
Congress gives a spin to PM’s ‘Top’ remark | Asks whether he is on ‘Pot’
Economics fails Chandrababu Naidu | TDP’s political alliance with BJP to stay
TDP to decide future of alliance with BJP | Crucial meet today
Budget’s first causality | TDP threatens to snap ties with BJP
Top