Is Smriti Irani India’s Minister of Information and Broadcasting or BJP’s Propaganda Minister, asks Actress Ramya

New Delhi, August 14: Ramya, an Indian Film actress (Kannada, Tamil, Telugu) and also a politician, had recently expressed her doubt on Smriti Irani, on her Facebook page. Through her post, Ramya shares her doubt that, whether Smriti Irani, India’s Minister of Information and Broadcasting or BJP’s Propaganda Minister!

According to Ramya’s viewpoint, the Human Resource Development Minister had appointed under-qualified members of RSS to India’s premier academic bodies. She claims that Irani even encouraged BJP’s student organisation ABVP to mob students who did not agree with their fascistic views. Ramya became a member of the Indian National Congress and Member of Parliament from Mandya constituency in Karnataka during 2013 by-election.

Ramya asserts that Irani’s incessant letters urging the persecution of Dalit student leaders had led many Dalit students like Rohith Chakravarti Vemula to commit suicide. Ramya says that Irani uses the same colonial sedition laws to keep her political opponents silent as the British Raj had imprisoned the originators of the Quit India Movement.

As per Ramya, Irani shouldn’t have stakes in media companies as a minister, not even through her relatives. The toxic and twisted content on Irani’s site shows her nonpartisan nature, says Ramya. “Smriti Irani’s affection for our current Prime Minister gets in the way of her ability to recall history, that in retrospect, she was probably never taught considering her fake qualifications. So I am going to break this down for Mrs Irani. The founder of the very RSS that conditioned and brought our Prime Monster to prominence, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, led the Hindu Mahasabha’s boycott against the Quit India Movement, calling upon members who were part of ‘municipalities, local bodies, legislatures or those serving in the army … to stick to their posts’. Her party’s predecessors betrayed the same peculiar kind of “statesmanship” that she rightly points out the Congress Party is without. Stick to their posts they did, even as Congressmen heeded Mahatma Gandhi’s call for mass resignations and gave up ministerial positions in provincial legislatures. BJP’s Hindu Mahasabha icons also formed coalition governments in Bengal, Sindh and the NWFP with the Muslim League, their co-authors of the two state theory which spurred Partition!,” asserts Ramya.



“It seems hypocritical that Smriti Irani should talk about the denigration of the contribution of the millions inspired by Mahatma Gandhi to court arrest in our civil disobedience against the British Raj. The RSS conscripted many thousands of its 76,000 Shakha attendees members into the Civic Guards who arrested and perpetrated untold violence against the millions of freedom-fighting Indians she pretends to pay homage to. That her party is in power is denigrating enough to the legacy of our martyrs,” told Ramya, “How very strange of Smriti Irani to speak of honouring Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, when her ‘Veer’ Savarkar sought to stem recruitment to Netaji’s Azad Hind Fauj by actively aiding conscription into the British Army!”

Ramya says that she sympathises with Smriti’s discomfort with the stature of our first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. After all, she is the chief apologist of BJP/RSS, the band of political pygmies who betrayed our fight for freedom. Her party got caught out in its lie that Atalji participated in the Quit India Movement in Bateshwar, Uttar Pradesh. Embarrassingly BJP’s former Prime Minister was found out to be an informant whose depositions before the magistrate put two local leaders of the Quit India Movement behind bars! It is understandable that BJP can only make their sorry lot look good by attacking the Congress’ legacy and having Minister Irani rescript history. Smriti cannot help marvelling at India’s assistance to other nations under the yolk of colonisation in their quest to emerge independence, even as she is in denial of the fact that it under the good offices of Prime Minister Nehru himself.

According to Ramya, Prime Minister Modi, as an heir of Savarkar, is right to point out that his government is committed to more of the same. “Karenge Aur Kar Ke Rahenge” is fitting considering BJP seizes power in non-NDA states like via crooked means like the carrot-and-stick federalism whereby Nitish Kumar was given a welcome package of 1.65 lakh crores in central government grants to betray his people’s mandate. “Karenge Aur Kar Ke Rahenge” best describes her party’s attempt to seize power by calling a state emergency in Arunachal Pradesh and its attempted to do the same in Kerala.

And what is it, if not “Karenge Aur Kar Ke Rahenge” when BJP uses state force against political opponents, like the use of the CRPF in their income tax witch hunt against a Congress Minister in Karnataka? It is a mercy that Tamil Nadu is calling out the BJP on its modus operandi. The BJP is staying true to their roots, while we at the Congress continue to stay true to ours.

“The blood of our martyrs is thicker than Smriti Irani’s watered down version of history. The people of this proud republic will not absolve the BJP and RSS for their betrayal of our fight for independence then, or our present struggle against the Modi Sarkar to protect our freedoms,” claims Ramya.

“As a young Congresswoman, I consider myself a living example of Congress’ track record of empowering strong women leaders and builders of New India, thanks to our first woman Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Congress President Sonia Gandhi to whom this baton was passed. It is thanks to the shattering of glass ceilings by leaders like Sonia Gandhi that even people like Smriti can spout their nonsense as public figures, and this is a right that we wholeheartedly defend even as we call her out on her alternative facts,” concludes Ramya.