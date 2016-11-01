Is ‘Takadum’ and ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ Similar ? Homi Adajania says not

Mumbai, Nov 1 : Filmmaker Homi Adajania says that his upcoming film “Takadum” has no similarity with filmmaker Karan Johar’s latest movie “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil”, and that the shoot for his movie has been pushed to “rework certain angles”.

According to sources, the makers of “Takadum” have delayed the shoot to work on making modifications to their screenplay as there were similarities in the story’s setting with that of “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil”, which released on October 28.

Adajania said in a statement: “It’s nothing like that at all. We just felt that we needed to rework certain angles, mainly on the structure of the screenplay to improve it.”

Adjania, who has helmed films like “Cocktail” and “Finding Fanny”, added: “Once this is done and we are happy with the changes, we will commence the shoot process.”

“Takadum” features Parineeti Chopra and Sushant Singh Rajput. This will be the second time the two actors will be seen sharing screen space together.

The duo had worked together in the 2013 film “Shuddh Desi Romance”.

–IANS