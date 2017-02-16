Is the Nokia 3310 to make a comeback soon?

New York, Feb 16 : Nokia is rumoured to relaunch 3310, one of its most reliable handsets that was officially unveiled in the year 2000, at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 in Barcelona later this month, a media report said.

“The new 3310, which will feature the same “indestructible” body and long-lasting battery as the original, will retail for 59 euros, or about $62. It’s expected to ship with software packing the same clock, calculator, reminder app, and games (Snake II, Pairs II, Space Impact, and Bantumi) as its ancestor,” Digital Trends reported on Wednesday.

Nokia is also set to launch its first Android smartphone Nokia 6 in China on February 26.

Last year, Nokia announced that it licensed HMD Global to produce Nokia-branded mobile phones and tablets.

Nokia remained the owner of the Nokia brand after it sold its handset business to Microsoft for 5.4 billion euros but was forbidden to license it to outsiders until the end of 2015.

HMD Global has reached agreements with both Microsoft and Nokia about the use of the Nokia brand and some design rights. The agreement HMD Global signed with Nokia is exclusive and valid for 10 years.

The agreement with Microsoft has some conditions and only covers the use of the Nokia name in basic phones. Microsoft continues the production of the high-end Lumia smart phones, which will use Windows platforms.

HMD Global is planning to spend some 400 million euros to market the Nokia brand for the next three years.

With IANS Inputs