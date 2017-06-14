Is this Kerala woman behind the land deals of MKR Pillai? 

New Delhi, June 14: The Income Tax (IT) Department looking into the black money hoarding of former Nagaland Additional SP MKR Pillai aka ‘Pillai Sir’ is also checking into the involvement of a Malayali woman in the land deals of Sreevalsam group. The IT sleuths also conducted raids at the house of a lady named Radhamani, a Keralite, who served as a mediator of the group in their land deals.

IT raids were conducted at Radhamani’s houses in Kerala and in New Delhi. “We got to know about her while looking into the details of the properties purchased by Pillai and his sons Varun and Arun,” IT sources revealed. On interrogation, Radhamani revealed that she is an employee of the company and was acting as a mediator in most land deals of the group in Kerala. She owns a house in Kochi and one in New Delhi.

On an interrogation, Radhamani, once a tea seller in Nagaland and later becomes a Busines Partner of MKR Pillai, revealed that she is an employee of the company and was acting as a mediator in most land deals of the group in Kerala. She owns a house in Kochi and one in New Delhi.

At the time of IT raids, Radhamani was staying at the Nagaland Guest House in New Delhi and was summoned to Income Tax office in Kochi. “On questioning, Radhamani said she was involved in the land dealings as part of the job and revealed details on assets worth Rs 10 crore owned by MKR Pillai,” an Income Tax official revealed.

Income Tax sources revealed that the woman moved to Nagaland, along with her husband in 1990s. She befriended Pillai and later became his business partner. The partnership in business starts in Black-Money business. “Prior to that, She was running a tea shop along with her husband. She now owns assets worth crores of rupees,” Income Tax sources said.

The officers have also spotted a Naga tribal woman, Nagamma, a partner in MKR Pillai’s business. She had also made the investment while Pillai’s son Arun Pillai purchased plots in various places in Kerala. Nagamma is also named partner in a business firm MKR Pillai owns in Shillong.

Meanwhile, investigations have found that MKR Pillai owns 28 bank accounts in Nagaland, 20 in MKR Pillai’s name himself and rest in the name of his wife and sons. Pillai has 12 bank accounts in Kohima alone. Transactions worth crores of rupees were taking place through these accounts.

At the same time Kerala Police investigating the Political relations of MKR Pillai and Radhamani and about the alleged bits of help Politicians done in favor of them.