Is WannaCry hackers from Southern China?

May 29, 2017
Hong Kong [China], May 29: The hackers working under the name of WannaCry malware, the name that shook 150 countries by hacking their major websites, is likely to originate from the southern mainland, Hong Kong, Taiwan or Singapore.
As per forensic linguistic analysis on the malware, it has come out that it was written by native Chinese speaking people, according to the South China Morning Post.
However, earlier reports had suggested hackers being from North Korea.
The WannaCry malware hacked crucial data and in return asked a ransom for its restoration.
As per reports, the hackers drafted the note in Chinese and then based on it, produced an English version. Later, it was converted into other languages with the help of Google’s Translate feature.
The report further says that the typo in the note, bang zhu (which means ‘help) signifies that the note was originally written using a Chinese-language input system instead of being translated from some other language.
The WannaCry ransomware attack hit more than 200,000 computers in 150 countries, crippling hospitals, governments and businesses. (ANI)

(ANI)

