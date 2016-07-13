Is weapons gives Social justice for Dalits ? Union Minister Ramdas Athawale demand guns for Dalits

New Delhi, July 13: Ramdas Athawale, a prominent Dalit leader from Maharashtra, who was sworn in as Union Minister of State for Social Justice last week has blamed inter-caste marriages for growing atrocities on Dalits and demanded weapons for their protection.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Republican Party of India (RPI) leader and BJP ally Athawale, said that people from the upper castes could not accept somebody from their community marrying a Dalit .

“Atyachar ka mool karan hain inter-caste love aur marriage … Yeh unko accha nahin lagta hain. Iske liye atyachar badh raha hain jyada. (The main reason for atrocities is inter-caste love and marriage. This is not liked by the upper caste. This has led to growing incidents of atrocity),” he said.

The Rajya Sabha parliamentarian, who was made the minister of state for social justice and empowerment when Prime Minister Narendra Modi recomposed his team on July 5, reaffirmed his pitch to allow Dalits to keep weapons for their defence.

I have said it should be for self-protection. This is right. My ministry should think about it. But it is an issue for the home department),” he said.

The 56-year-old Dalit leader from Maharashtra also batted for the longstanding demand for reservation in private-sector jobs.

“As various sectors are getting privatised, government jobs are shrinking. That is why there should be no issue with providing quota in the private sector.”

In the backdrop of suicide of Dalit research scholar Rohith Vemula at Hyderabad University, Athawale had demanded that members of the community be allowed to possess firearms given a ‘vertical rise’ in incidents of ‘atrocities’ against them.

The Rajya Sabha MP gained prominence in the news once again when he was inducted as a Minister of State in the Modi government’s Cabinet reshuffle.

The latest ministerial berth, it is being said, is awarded to him to target the Dalit votes in the upcoming UP Assembly elections.