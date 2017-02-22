Is Yadav Politics debunked ? Shivpal Singh rejects SP-Congress alliance

Lucknow, Feb 22: Treading similar paths as Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav over the idea of Samajwadi Party- Congress alliance, his brother Shivpal Singh Yadav has now come forth with a shocking statement that he will not campaign for any grand old party candidate.

Shivpal Singh while speaking to ANI said, “I will not campaign for any one of the Congress candidate. Rest if Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) asks me to extend my support to Samajwadi Party candidate fighting against Congress leaders, then I will follow his orders”.

Commenting on the incident of stones being pelted on his car in Jaswantnagar, Shivpal said that chaos was created by Opposition parties to destabilise the tranquillity and affect the poll process.

The former PWD minister of Uttar Pradesh had a narrow escape on Sunday when unidentified persons pelted stones at his motorcade. The incident took place at Katiapur village in Jaswantnagar, Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh.

“In Jaswantnagar the performance of the our party is good and I am sure that I will win from my constituency. Last time also I won from same constituency. The percentage of votes by which I won in my constituency has always increased every election. All this has happened in the wake of me stopping and raising voice against illegal activities during election times by the rival parties.”

-Says Shivpal Singh Yadav.

“Few people with Bharatiya Janata Party candidate carry out illegal activities and to defeat me they planned against me. The District Magistrate and Senior Superintendent of Police under influence of some political leaders conducted baton charge to disrupt the polling” he added.

Mulayam Singh had on January 29 voiced his anger over the SP-Congress alliance, and said he would not campaign for them in Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election.

“I am against the alliance formed between the Samajwadi Party and the Congress in Uttar Pradesh. I will never admit this alliance. The Congress was in power for so long, but it do nothing for the development of the India. I will not campaign in this assembly election,” Mulayam Singh told to News agency ANI.

The Samajwadi Party founder said that the alliance was unnecessary as the party has the capability to win the elections without any support from any party.

“Samajwadi Party has the capability to contest this assembly election without any support. I am confident that it would have marked victory had it fight alone,” he added.

The SP and Indian National Congress have forged a pre-poll alliance in Uttar Pradesh contesting 298 and 105 seats respectively.

Shivpal Singh Yadav in the past has also showed his disatisfaction over his supporters being denied party ticket for the high-voltage election.