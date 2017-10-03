Is Yogi eradicating non-Hindus? Taj Mahal embroiled in another controversy, couldn’t find space in UP tourism booklet

Lucknow/ Uttar Pradesh, October 3: The ivory white marble mausoleum situated on the bank of Yamuna river in Agra is an epitome of love, as in 1632, the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan built to house the tomb of his favorite wife Mumtaz Mahal. It was a proud moment for all Indians when Taj Mahal became one among the seven wonders of the world.

Later, controversies raised claiming that the monument was not built by the Shah Jahan rather it was a Shiva temple gifted to the Mughal emperor by a Rajput king. Now, the major tourist spot receives backlash from the state government after it prepares the tourism booklet under Tourism Minister Rita Bahuguna Joshi.

Taj Mahal couldn’t find any space in the key attractions column of a 32 page UP tourism booklet titled Apaar Sambhavnaye or ‘Boundless Possibilities’. Ganga Aarti in Varanasi is the cover page of the booklet, and the pages inside depicted stories of Ramayana, Budhha, Krishna, Bundelkhand, Vindhya, and Awadh. The booklet also describes Lord Ram’s birthplace Ayodhya and Lord Krishna’s Mathura-Vrindavan.

The book has included Gorakhnath temple, where UP CM Yogi Adityanath is the priest. Earlier this year, in June, Yogi had addressed at a public event in Bihar that Ramayana and Gita alone represents Indian culture and not Taj Mahal.

He also asserted that gifting replicas of Taj Mahal, a mausoleum to foreigners was inauspicious, and it is against our Indian culture. Yogi appreciates Taj Mahal’s outstanding craftsmanship but at the same time, he terms Shah Jahan as ‘barbaric’ for chopping down artisans’ hands. Yogi said that it is against our culture. He added that Mughals are plunderers and not ancestors.

Yogi faced criticism from academicians, historians and from all other sectors of the society for degrading the multicultural faith in the country. Social media raised agitation against Yogi for raising communalism.

When we elect a joker like @myogiadityanath as CM

Then we get a circus in governance . #TajMahal . — Tehseen Poonawalla (@tehseenp) October 2, 2017

After centuries as a monument to love, #TajMahal got bored and decided to become a symbol of govt. stupidity instead. pic.twitter.com/K8IGixQOXU — Sadanand Dhume (@dhume) October 2, 2017

Taj Mahal didn’t get a place in UP Tourism Department booklet. Excited to know how many Gaushalas have been added to it.. — Writer Thakur (@IndianWriterV) October 3, 2017

Rahul Gandhi slams Yogi, “he is a useless ruler of a town plunging into darkness”.