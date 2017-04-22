ISIS Chief Baghdadi’s aide involved in Istanbul attack killed in Syria

Washington, April 22: An Islamic State terrorist, linked to the deadly New Year’s eve attack on Istanbul’s Reina nightclub, was killed in Syria last month by the American forces, United States’ Middle East command confirmed.

Abdurakhmon Uzbeki was killed by American forces near the eastern Syrian city of Mayadin on April 6, reports Anadolu.

Uzbeki was a close associate of IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Central Command spokesman Col John Thomas said.

Uzbek is said to have helped carry out the deadly attack that killed 39 victims at the nightclub.

‘We’ve clearly linked him with the Istanbul’ attack, Thomas said.

Thomas further said that Uzbeki was a key facilitator of IS’ funds and foreign fighters.

Thomas said Uzbeki helped facilitate the attack on the exclusive Istanbul nightclub Reina in Istanbul on New Year’s Eve. Islamic State claimed credit for the attack, saying it was revenge for Turkish military involvement in Syria.

The attacker opened fire with an automatic rifle, throwing stun grenades to allow himself to reload and shooting the wounded on the ground. Among those killed in the attack were Turks and visitors from several Arab nations, India and Canada.

