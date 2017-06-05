ISIS claims responsibility for London terror attacks which killed seven

London/UK, June 5: The ISIS has claimed responsibility for the London terror attacks, which rattled the city a day before killing seven and injuring 48.
According to the SITE Intelligence Group, the Islamic State’s official Amaq News Agency posted a message on Telegram on Sunday claiming that Saturday’s attacks at the London Bridge and the Borough Market here were carried out by ISIS fighters.
A detachment of Islamic State fighters executed yesterday’s London attack, the statement said.
They claimed it was carried out by ISIS operatives rather than ‘lone wolves’. Amaq’s statement quoted ‘sources’.
Earlier, the British Police confirmed arresting 12 persons in connection with the terror attacks.
“Officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command have this morning, Sunday 4 June, arrested 12 people in Barking, east London, in connection with last night’s incidents in London Bridge and the Borough Market area. Searches of a number of addresses in Barking are continuing,” London’s Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
So far, investigators have not drawn a connection between this attack and the vehicle attack in March on the Westminster Bridge in London or the May 22 bomb attack at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester. (ANI)

