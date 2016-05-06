ISIS couple killed in Syrian airstrike: Pentagon

New York, May 6: The Pentagon has announced that ISIS fighter and his wife, who were involved in planning attacks against the West were killed in the U.S. airstrike in Syria.

Identified as Abu Sa’ad al-Sudani, a Sudanese national, and his wife, Australian Shadi Jabar Khalil Mohammad, died in manned airstrike on April 22 near Al Bab, Syria.

“Both al-Sudani and his wife were active in recruiting foreign fighters and efforts to inspire attacks against western interests,” CNN quoted Peter Cook, Pentagon Press Secretary, as saying.

The couple sought to target the United States, Canada and the UK, according to the Pentagon.

“The deaths of al Sudani and Shadi remove influential ISIL recruiters and extremists who actively sought to harm Western interests and further disrupts and degrades ISIL’s ability to plot external attacks,” Cook said.