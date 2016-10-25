ISIS executes seven of its fighters in Iraq

Baghdad,Oct 25 :Militant group ISIS has executed seven of its men on Sunday, media reports said on Tuesday.

They tried to escape the embattled city of Mosul, reports said.

They were reportedly executed after being charged with “high treason.”

Eyewitnesses told ARA News that the executed jihadists fled from the battles raging in Iraq’s northern Nineveh Governorate.

“Those fighters had evacuated their posts in Mosul city […] without permission, heading to the Syrian border,” media activist Abdullah al-Malla told ARA News.

ISIS-led Islamic Police arrested them and later they were convicted by  local Sharia court.

Firing squad executed them, media reports said.

