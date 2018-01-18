ISIS links: NIA files case against five in Kerala

Kannur, Jan 18: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday registered a case against five men from Kannur for allegedly being members of the terrorist organisation Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

A statement from the NIA read, “The case has been registered under sections 38 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The case was registered at Valapattanam Police Station in Kannur district of Kerala”.

“The five culprits have been accused of being members of the proscribed terrorist organisation Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS)/ Daesh and for supporting the organisation by travelling or attempting to travel out of India to join the terrorist organisation in Syria where it is waging war with the Asiatic nation, having friendly relations with the Government of India”, it added.

The five accused have been identified as Midhilaj, Abdul Rasak K. V, Rashid M. V, Manaf Rahman, Hamsa UK.

Currently, the Special Court for NIA Cases in Ernakulam has sent them to the police custody from January 16 to January 19.

Further investigation is on.