ISIS links: NIA registers case against five in Kerala

Kochi (Kerala), Dec 17 : The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered a case against five accused persons with suspected Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) links in Kochi.

The case has been registered under sections 38 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The case was registered at Valapattanam Police Station in Kannur district of Kerala yesterday.

“NIA has registered case RC-02/2017/NIA/KOC at the NIA, Kochi on 16.12.2017 under sections 38 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 against five accused persons namely (1) Midhilaj, aged 26, resident of Baithul Farsana, Kayippakkayil, Munderi, Valapattanam, Kannur district, Kerala, (2) Abdul Rasak K. V., aged 34, resident of Pandara Valappil House, Palliyath, Chekkikkulam, Valapattanam, Kannur district, Kerala, (3) Rashid M. V., aged 24, resident of M. V. House, Padannotmotta, Munderi, Valapattanam, Kannur district, Kerala, (4) Manaf Rahman, aged 42, resident of Zainas, Near Civil Court, Thalassery, Kannur district, Kerala (5) Hamsa U. K., aged 57 years, resident of Thoufeek, Kuzhippangad, Thalassery, Kannur district, Kerala and others,” stated a press release by NIA.

“The case was originally registered as Crime No. 1010/ 2017 of Valapattanam Police Station in Kannur district of Kerala state under sections 38 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 on 25.10.2017 against the afore-mentioned five accused persons and others for being members of the proscribed terrorist organization Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS)/ Daesh and for supporting the organization by travelling out of India to join the terrorist organization in Syria and fight on its behalf,” the presser added.(ANI)