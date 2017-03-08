ISIS, Lucknow, Saifullah, here is all you want to know.

Timeline ISIS strengthens roots on the Indian soil ISIS targets educated Indians

Lucknow/UP, March 8: A suspected terrorist was killed in Lucknow early Wednesday morning. He was believed to be part of a bigger terror group that was planning a major terror attack in Uttar Pradesh. The target of the operation by the ATS team was a house in Haji Ali Colony in Thakurganj. This house is on the outskirts of Lucknow. The operation began by Tuesday evening. A few hours before the operation, at least ten people were injured in a blast on the Ujjain Express.

As a suspected Islamic State operative Saifullah was killed in an anti-terror operation, a National Investigative Agency (NIA) team arrived to take the probe forward. The NIA will look into the things recovered from the dead terrorist Saifullah’s hideout in Haji colony in Thakurganj area, where he was killed. Six pistols of different make, two wireless sets, alarm clocks, steel pipes, an IS flag, two laptops, videos of how to make bombs, four knives, two passports and 600-plus live cartridges were recovered from the hode out. “We tried our best to capture him alive but were left with no other option,” Inspector General (Special Task Force) Aseem Arun told the media while describing the details of the incident. As an explosion took place in a train in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, the Intelligence agencies from two other states had tipped off the police of the presence of terrorists in Lucknow, Kanpur and Etawah. The gun battle broke out around 4 p.m, on Tuesday. It continued for over 11 hours, concluding early on Wednesday. Two persons were arrested from Lakhna in Etawah, three from Kanpur and one was holed up in Lucknow. Saifullah opened fire when the police reached the hideout to catch him. Another suspect, Faisal, was arrested from Tiwaripur in Kanpur. His elder brother Imran was also arrested from Unnao. The ATS is currently interrogating them. Reportedly, two others detained by the ATS in Kanpur were set free by a mob.

Chaudhary said that the operation “stands closed now. Rest of the legal formalities will subsequently take place.”

The IG ATS Aseem Arun said that the killed terror suspect was an active member of the ISIS, an international terror group.

“The slain terror suspect belongs to the Khurasan module of the ISIS and was an active member. But, whether he has been indoctrinated or not is a matter of investigation,” said IG ATS Aseem Arun. Speaking to the media after the anti-terror operation was over, Arun said, “Efforts were made to catch the suspected terrorist (identified as Saifullah) alive, but unfortunately this did not materialise. We fired tear gas shells and chilly bombs so that he comes out. But, he did not come out.”

The operation and the blast both came a day before today’s seventh phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh

Timeline

* At around 9 am on Tuesday, March 7, a blast takes place in a compartment of the Bhopal-Ujjain Express, near Bhopal.

* At 1.30 pm, a bus is intercepted near Pipariya in Madhya Pradesh’s Hoshangabad district, 145 kilometres east of Bhopal. Three people are detained in connection with the morning’s train blast.

* Tuesday evening, Uttar Pradesh Police carried out raids, arresting two men in Kanpur and one from Etawah. The third raid targets the Thakurganj, Lucknow home.

* Firing intensified towards the end of Tuesday when he refused to surrender. Earlier the police using chilli bombs and stun grenades to flush out the militant

* The UP Additional Director General of Police said that they made Saifullah speak to his brother in order to convince him to surrender.

* Siege ended around 3 am on Wednesday when the Militant was killed.

* ATS IG Asim Arun ascertains that the slain terror suspect was an active member of the ISIS

ISIS strengthens roots on the Indian soil

If this terror plot had succeeded, this would have been ISIS’ first attack on the Indian soil. During last month, a youth from Kerala, believed to have joined the ISIS. Reportedly, he had been killed in a drone strike in Afghanistan. The message was received by a distant relative of Hafesudheen Theke Koleth in Kasaragod, Kerala, who was from the missing 21-member group who have left the nation.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is already probing the ISIS nexus in Kasaragod, had been informed of this development.

ISIS targets educated Indians

National Investigation Agency (NIA) data revealed that Islamic State aims at recruiting Indian youth who are educated to join them in terror activities.

Breaking the myth that radicalised youth are mostly impoverished illiterates, NIA officials said they were “shocked” to learn that all the arrested persons were educated and were radicalised by the recruiters of the network that has established an Islamic caliphate in its governed parts of Syria and Iraq.

The NIA data said 20 of the arrested Islamic State supporters were graduates and some even had degrees in technology or engineering.

Twelve had diplomas, four had attended school up to Class 12 and 13 matriculated. Three even held post-graduate degrees.

“Eighty per cent arrested IS accused had formal schooling while 20% went to a madrasa,” according to the data analysis.

Nine of the arrested suspects belonged to the upper-income group, 30 were from a middle-income group and 13 from the lower income group.

The counter-terror agency said it had filed charges and supplementary charges in six of the 12 Islamic State cases referred to it by the central government last year. It said the agency was still searching for 35 identified absconding suspects.

The agency officials said an investigation was on in eight different cases.

According to the data, 12 of the arrested were from Maharashtra, 10 from Hyderabad, 11 from Kerala, five from Karnataka and West Bengal each, four from Uttar Pradesh, two from Rajasthan, three from Tamil Nadu and one each from Madhya Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

It further said 50% of the arrested IS sympathisers followed Ahle Hadith — a puritannic Islamic school of thought, 30% Tablighi Jamat — a worldwide movement to preach fundamentals of Islam, and 20% Deobandi — the puritanical, revivalist Sunni Muslim movement that began in north India in 1867 and now carries a huge influence in Bangladesh, Pakistan and also parts of the United Kingdom. The data said 15% recruits were converts from Christianity or Hinduism.

With inputs from Agencies.