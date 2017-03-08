ISIS Terrorist Saifullah’s Father Refuses To Accept His Body

Bhopal, March 08: Sartaj, the father of the Islamic State (ISIS) operative Saifullah, who gunned down in a house in Thakurganj in Lucknow yesterday, says he will not accept his son’s body.

“My son is a traitor, ” Sartaj said of the man who is part of an Islamic State Terrorists-backed team. “This was not in country’s interest. We will not accept the body of an anti-national” he added.

A close relative to Saifullah said that they were shocked to know about the encounter and as Saifullah was a well-behaved man and performed five times Namaz.

Hours after the Uttar Pradesh Police gunned him down, preliminary investigations have revealed that Saifullah was involvement in the Ujjain train blast in Madhya Pradesh.

Intelligence sources close to the Telangana police said that Uttar Pradesh was their next target.

“The terror operation they conducted in Madhya Pradesh was only a trailer” Sources related to the interrogation said.

All three terrorists involved in the train blast have been arrested. The mastermind was of the Train Blast is Atif Muzzaffar who is a resident of Kanpur along with Mohammad Danis also from Kanpur and Sayyed Meer Hussain from Kannuaj.

It all began with a tip-off that the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) received from Madhya Pradesh police about the presence of some terror suspects in Kanpur and Lucknow around 5:15 pm, some reports says.

Uttar Pradesh Police then carried out raids, arresting two men in Kanpur and one from Etawah. A third raid targeted the Thakurganj, Lucknow home.

Around 5:30 pm the Madhya Pradesh Inspector General of Police confirmed that the Islamic State (ISIS) suspect hiding inside the building in Thakurganj, Lucknow was behind the low-intensity blast in Bhopal-Ujjain train on Monday morning that injured 10 passengers.

The Uttar Pradesh police will conduct more search operations today and it arrested more people in connection with the encounter.

It was found out that six suspects, who were nabbed in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, were active on social medias and were in regular touch with Islamic State (ISIS) handlers.