ISL 2016: Delhi Dynamos settle for 1-1 draw against FC Pune City



New Delhi, Oct.28 :Delhi Dynamos were left without a win in their last five matches after only managing a 1-1 draw against FC Pune City in their Indian Super League (ISL) encounter at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here last evening.

FC Pune City stunned the hosts after taking the lead in the stoppage time of first half with their first real attempt on goal through Jesus Tato. Delhi Dynamos, however, managed to snatch a point late in the game after Milan Singh found the mark from a set-piece in the 79th minute.

No doubt Delhi Dynamos were the dominant side and should have won comfortably at home. They created lot of chances but it was FC Pune City’s keeper Edel Bete who stood guard to his net denying the host any advances. The goalkeeper, who won the Golden Glove last season and has won two consecutive ISL titles in his first two seasons, kept his team in the hunt with numerous saves until he was beaten by Milan Singh.

In the first 45 minutes, Bete made six saves, the first of which was in the 12th minute. Florent Malouda played a delicious flick for Milan who took a shot from just inside the box. The ball took a deflection and looked good enough to sail into the top corner of the net but Bete somehow managed to get his fingertips to the ball.

Ten minutes later, a dominant Delhi brought the best out of Bete again. It was Gadze who controlled an overhead pass from Malouda, turned away from a defender and shot on goal only for Bete to leap high and avert the danger.

FC Pune City surged ahead much against the run of play. In the 45th minute, Rahul Bheke’s long cross inside the danger zone was headed towards the goal by Jesus Tato, leaping over Souvik. His header should have been collected but goalkeeper Soren Porei and defender Anas Edathodika simply looked at each other even as the ball hit the post and entered the goal.

In the second session, Bete again rescued Pune a number of times. A minute after resumption, Ruben Gonzalez’s low grounder was kept away by the ever-alert goalkeeper. A rare mistake from Bete when he collided with his own defenders in the 53rd minute looked like the end of the clean slate but Delhi’s Brazilian striker Marcelinho couldn’t keep his attempt on target.

Bete, however, was beaten in the 79th minute and Delhi rewarded for their persistent efforts. A free-kick on the right by Marcelinho was smartly pushed towards Milan who took a low grounder that slipped between two Delhi players and past a diving Bete.

The draw did not alter any team’s fortunes on the ISL table. Delhi Dynamos continue on the sixth spot with seven points from six matches while Pune City, who have also won just one of their six matches, have six points and remain just above bottom-placed FC Goa.