ISL 2016: Mumbai City FC leads in Point Rank after the victory against Atletico de Kolkata

Kolkata, Oct 26: Mumbai City FC surged into the top of the standings after edging past Atletico de Kolkata (ATK) 1-0 in their Indian Super League (ISL) clash at the Rabindra Sarobar Stadium here on Tuesday.

The solitary goal of the match was scored by Diego Forlan in the 79th minute to hand the 2014 champions their first loss of the ongoing third edition of the ISL.

Sony Norde took Mumbai’s first shot at goal in the sixth minute but his effort from distance failed to test Debjit Majumder in ATK’s goal. He had another shot on Kolkata’s goal two minutes later when a Cafu pass found him in a dangerous position near the edge of the hosts’ penalty box. Once again, Norde’s shot was wide of the target for Mumbai.

Gerson Vieira went close next for the visitors when a deflected shot by the Brazilian had Majumder scrambling in goal as it flew wide of the target for a corner. Javi Lara then went close for the hosts in the 24th minute after his own free-kick hit the Mumbai wall and fell invitingly for the Spaniard. Lara’s second attempt flew agonisingly over the crossbar.

Majumder pulled off a spectacular save for ATK in the 33rd minute after Norde found himself with time and space inside Kolkata’s box. The Haitian hammered the leather off the ball as he unleashed what looked like a shot destined to ripple the back of the net. Majumder, however, was having none of that as he got a strong palm on the ball to tip it over for a corner.

Kolkata finished the half stronger of the two sides as they started seeing more of the ball. The visitors though would have been disappointed to head into the half-time interval with the score at 0-0.

Bidyananda Singh was introduced as a substitute at the start of the second half and made his presence felt instantly after replacing Abinash Ruidas for ATK. He nearly provided an assist with his second touch of the ball after producing a floating ball towards the far post that was just beyond the reach of Iain Hume.

Norde, like in the first half, had Mumbai’s first attempt on goal in the second period as well but once again his shot was wayward and off target. ATK then came close to taking the lead in the 59th minute when Mumbai’s shot-stopper Albino Gomes misjudged a Hume cross and missed his clearance. Sameehg Doutie was on hand to capitalise but Mumbai’s defence did just about enough to clear the danger.

Hume had a left-footed shot on goal kept out by Gomes 12 minutes later as the hosts started to up the ante with a little under 20 minutes to spare. However, when the goal did come it went against the run of play as Mumbai took the lead with 11 minutes to play.

Norde worked his magic on the left and put in a deflected shot into the danger area.

Mumbai’s marquee man, Forlan was on hand and produced an emphatic finish beyond Majumder in goal to make it 1-0 for Alexandre Guimaraes’ men.

Kolkata pushed forward in search of an equaliser with Gomes being called into action in the 85th minute to parry a Hume shot on goal behind for a corner. Their last chance came from a free-kick deep in stoppage-time after Lucian Goian brought down Hume in a dangerous area. Lara’s ferocious free-kick was well-saved by Gomes though to condemn Kolkata to their first loss of the season.