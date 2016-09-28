ISL 2016 Opening ceremony : Alia Bhatt, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Dhawan to perform

Guwahati, Sep 28 : The opening ceremony of the Indian Super League (ISL) promises glitz and glamour with Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Dhawan expected to perform on October 1 at the Indira Gandhi Stadium here, it was announced on Wednesday.

Alia, Jacqueline and Varun are gearing up to set the stage on fire with their performances on some of their most popular tracks.

Moreover, close to 500 performers and artists will take part in the fanfare of the opening ceremony.

“Football loving fans from the northeast region are expected to throng the stadium for the opening ceremony and opening match of the season and can groove and sway to the music as the glamorous trio take to the stage,” ISL said in a statement.

The northeast region has consistently groomed talented football professionals who have represented some of the biggest clubs in the country as well as the national team.

Football Sports Development Ltd — a joint venture between IMG, Reliance Industries and Star India, has rewarded NorthEast United FC the coveted rights to host the opening ceremony to celebrate the region’s passion for the beautiful game.

NorthEast United FC Owner and host of the opening ceremony, John Abraham said: “I’m extremely happy to get this opportunity to host the opening ceremony. It’s a huge deal for my team as well as my people in the northeast region who have always showered the team with their love and supported us throughout.

“The opening ceremony promises to draw the world’s attention to the potential of northeast region and I hope this encourages more youth from the area to take up football professionally.”

The opening match on October 1 will witness home side NorthEast United FC taking on Kerala Blasters FC.