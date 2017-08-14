ISL 2017: FC Goa rope in defender Sergio Juste

New Delhi, Aug 14: FC Goa has confirmed the signing of defender Sergio Juste Marin for the upcoming third edition of the Indian Super League (ISL).

The former Barcelona B captain becomes the fifth foreigner to join the Goan club following the arrivals of Bruno Pinheiro, Ferran Corominas, Manuel Arana and Ahmed Jahouh.

Speaking at the prospect of joining the club, Juste said,”I look forward to playing for FC Goa. This is a new challenge for me and I will be playing outside of Spain for the first time. I thank the club for their faith in my abilities and hope that I can repay that faith with my performances for the team. There are already a few other players from Spain and with that in mind, I think I will be able to slot in the team’s style of play very easily.”

The versatile defender, who can play in multiple positions across the, is a product of La Masia and has had spells with Gimanstic Tarragona and CE L’Hospitalet.

The 25-year-old has also worn the armband for the Barcelona B side during a spell of four years at the club.

A player adept at playing the ball out of the back, Juste is expected to adapt to the club’s style of play with relative ease and is seen as a good backup option for the returning Bruno Pinheiro.

With his versatility, Juste can also operate from the right side of the back line and make incisions into the opposition’s box.

(ANI)