ISL 2017: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu suspended for two matches

New Delhi , December 5 : Bengaluru FC player Gurpreet Singh Sandhu has been handed a two-match suspension and fined Rs 3 lakhs with immediate effect for the fourth edition of Hero Indian Super League (ISL).

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee on Tuesday announced the decision on the breach of AIFF Disciplinary Code Article 49 – misconduct against opponents or person other than match officials, based on the referee’s report of violent conduct by Sandhu in a match played between FC Goa and Bengaluru FC on November 30 at Goa’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The AIFF Disciplinary Committee’s statement read, “Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Player of Bengaluru FC is fined Rs 3,00,000 and is suspended for two matches of Bengaluru FC from the date of this decision.”

“The amount should be deposited to AIFF within 10 days from the date of communication of this decision and until such payment, the match suspension to continue, over and above 2 match suspension,” it further said.

The suspension thus will restrict Sandhu from playing Bengaluru FC’s two upcoming away games against NorthEast United FC on December 8 and FC Pune City on December 14. (ANI)