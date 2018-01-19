ISL 2018: FC Pune City sign Austria’s Marko Stankovic

FC Pune City players during a practise session at the Balewadi Sports Complex. File Photo by Himashu Limaye

Pune , Jan 19: Indian Super League (ISL) club FC Pune City have recruited two new international players in the second international transfer window of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), starting from January 15 to February 16, 2018.

Jesus Ortiz Toribio, also known as ‘Lolo’, and Austrian Marko Stankovic have joined the club, and will be available for selection ahead of their match against ATK.

FC Pune City, however, have released Damir Grgic and Robertino Pugliara.

The Pune-based club are currently standing at the third spot , having won five and drawn one out of ten games they have played so far.

Pune will lock horns with ATK on Saturday at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex.

