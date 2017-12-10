ISL: Popovic men pull out a hard-fought solitary goal win over Jamshedpur FC

ILT Service, Jamshedpur, Dec 10: Reduced to ten-men in the 80th minute of play, Ranko Popovic’s side FC Pune City pulled out a hard-fought solitary goal win over Jamshedpur FC at JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur, on Sunday.

Defender Adil Khan’s goal in the 30th minute enabled Pune to register their third win in five matches to accumulate nine points, and in the process join leaders Bengaluru FC, FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC in that order, due to goal differences, in this edition of the Hero Indian Super League.

It was Lalchhuanmawia Fanai who was sent off for Pune however, the Siberians coached side defended well to garner three points and hand host Jamshedpur FC their first defeat in the league in the five matches.

Jamshedpur FC defence had kept four consecutive clean sheets in this level of the ISL but things fell apart when Mehtab Hossain’s foul on Marcelinho gave Pune a chance to launch one into the opposition box where Adil Khan converted at the back post. Pune won the first header from Marcelinho’s free-kick and Khan side-footed it home.

Steve Coppell’s men reacted well after going a goal down. The home team immediately put Pune under an extended spell of pressure and in the 44th minute, they had the ball in the opposition net.

Matheus Trindade’s cross from the left was turned into Pune goal by Izu Azuka, but the Nigerian was flagged offside before he could celebrate.

Two minutes into the second half, Pune had a great chance to double their lead. Emiliano Alfaro released Diego Carlos on the right who drilled in a low cross across the face of goal. Both Marcelinho and Isaac were in the box but failed to turn the ball home.

Unable to break through Pune defence, Steve Coppell brought on Kervens Belfort to replace Trindade in the 66th minute but it was Popovic’s side that looked likely to pull one more ahead.

With just 10 minutes left on the clock, Pune’s efforts to take all three points suffered a big blow after Lalchhuanmawia Fanai was given the marching orders for his foul on Bikash Jairu.

The Pune left-back was already on a yellow card when he was adjudged to have caught Jairu with his arm.

Jamshedpur who tasted their first defeat are in the fifth position with six points.