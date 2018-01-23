ISL Update: Keen tussle on cards as Jamshedpur takes on Pune

| By : Joe Williams

Jamshedpur FC, fresh from their stunning 3-2 win over Delhi Dynamos will look forward to yet another surprise, as they clash with FC Pune City, in the Hero Indian Super League, at the Balewadi sports complex here on Wednesday.

However, Jamshedpur FC coach Steve Coppell has kept all his strategy close to his chest as he says picking out one player from the rival side, most feared, particularly star striker Marcelinho. “He is one player who has proved his presence no matter who the opponents are,” said Coppell about the one-man-army side, the FC Pune City which many have termed the side as.

“They have some strong players from the attacking sense, some good players. We cannot hide that fact. We have to do our best to deal with that and at the same time making them do some work going the other way,” said Coppell.

Coppell is no new-comer as has taken Kerala Blasters to the final last season and only lost on penalties against ATK.

“Absolutely delighted that we are on Pune City’s coat-tails,” said Coppell, pointing out that they are just three points behind their rivals. Jamshedpur is placed fifth with 16 points from 11 matches and can move to the top four group of the table with a victory here.

The competition for playoff spots has been tough, but Coppell feels, “It’s open for a lot of teams to make the top four and we are one of the pack, looking up enviously.”

Jamshedpur FC has turned the table on many rivals and has brightened their chances for the race for the last four in their maiden appearance of the championship.As they take on Pune at the Shri Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune, on Wednesday, a win here will see them on par with the hosts, who are with 19 points.

Ranko Popovic’s men have been one of the best in their attack and they have been consistent in their approach. A win on Wednesday will see them top the table for the second time in this 4th edition of the championship. They have 19 points from 11 matches and are placed third at the moment, which will have their chief coach Popovic in the touchline, who has been on the stands after being suspended over this comments of the officials. A win here will see them above Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC.

“We have played some good games here. If we consider only the result, then it’s different,” Popovic said during the pre-match media interaction when it was put to him that Pune City has lost three times at home.

“We’ve played nice, good and organized football. Until the red card, we were the better team (against Bengaluru FC); they didn’t have a shot on goal. Chennai shot once in the first half from outside the box and won 1-0,” added the Serbian coach.