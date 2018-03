Hero ISL M53 – Jamshedpur v Delhi Dynamos FC

Jamshedpur FC players during the practice session before the start of the match 53 of the Hero Indian Super League between Jamshedpur FC and Delhi Dynamos FC held at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur, India on the 21st January 2018

Photo by: Deepak Malik / ISL / SPORTZPICS