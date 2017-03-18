Islamabad has more number of madrassas than schools

Islamabad, Mar. 18: Religious institutes have exceeded in number than educational institutions in Islamabad. The reason for this is that the federal government did not open any new school in the national capital during the last four years. Though a number of madrassas cropped up.

According to a report by the Express tribune, the latest survey carried out by the country recorded the number of madrasas in the federal capital stands at 374 and a majority of them are unregistered. The survey showed that the government had no control over a majority of the madrasas as 205 of the religious institutes were unregistered.

Religious seminaries (374) exceeded the capital’s 348 educational institutions (191 primary, 60 middle and 97 high schools). However, 43 higher secondary schools, which are commonly considered as inter-colleges, are not added to the list of schools.

A new survey reveals the government did not open new schools in the last four years but several madrassas cropped up in capital territory.

According to references, over 25,000 students were pursuing the education in the 374 madrassas having boarding facilities. Approximately 12,000 students are from Islamabad and the rest of them were from other cities and towns.

The survey was carried out in the direction of Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, possibly after the current spike in terror activities in the country. The survey is being carried out in two phases. In the first phase, the status of the madrasas would be reviewed to affirm if they were registered or not.

During the second phase, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) will check whether both the registered and unregistered seminaries are operating on encroached land or not.

“The first part of the survey has been completed and work is underway to achieve the second phase,” said a source in the ICT administration. He said the basic objective of the survey was to put an end to the mushroom growth of unregistered madrassas which continued since 1980, particularly in the rural areas of the capital. (ANI)