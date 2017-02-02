Islamabad must take action against Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JUD) chief Hafiz Saeed: Congress

New Delhi, Feb 2: To restore trust, create peace and understanding between India and Pakistan, Islamabad must take action against Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JUD) chief Hafiz Saeed and dismantle the terror outfits operating in the country, the Congress said on Thursday.

“Dossiers have been given to Pakistan. If they were sincere, they would have taken action against Hafiz Saeed. Pakistan must realise that it is in its national interest and for its own credibility that action is taken,” senior Congress leader Anand Sharma told media outside the Parliament House.

“It has already been delayed much and in the long run it will hurt Pakistan itself,” he said.

Sharma, former Minister of State for External Affairs, said it was important for “the restoration of some trust and understanding and to create peace in the region, action is taken against Hafiz Saeed. All the terror outfits and the terror syndicates operating from the soil of Pakistan must be dismantled.”

India had earlier said Pakistan needed to do more to curb terrorism and sought a “credible crack down” on Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed, who now has been detained at his Lahore house under an anti-terrorism act by Pakistan.

Pakistan on Wednesday snubbed India’s demand for a “credible crackdown” against militant groups following the detention of Hafiz Saeed, saying it does not need New Delhi’s endorsement for its actions.

JuD is the front for the banned Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terror outfit which is responsible for the Mumbai terror strike of November 26, 2008. It has already been declared as a foreign terrorist organisation by the US in June 2014.

–IANS