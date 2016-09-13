Islamic community plans to rebuild mosque at Fort Pierce damaged in blaze

Florida,Sept13:The Islamic community says it will repair and reopen the arson-damaged Florida mosque that was occasionally attended by Orlando nightclub gunman Omar Mateen.

Assistant Imam Hamaad Rahman of the Islamic Center of Fort Pierce said the mosque’s approximately 100 members are “saddened and scared” by the fire. It started late Sunday and burned for over five hours before it was extinguished early Monday. The fire was started on the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks and the start of the Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha.

Rahman said the community is bigger and stronger than a building and the attack will bring it together. He said the mosque has received more threats since June’s nightclub shooting than it did in its previous 20 years of existence.