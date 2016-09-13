Islamic preacher Zakir Naik’s NGO Islamic Research Foundation put under foreign fund vigil

New Delhi, Sep 13: In what is seen as an unusual step, the government has issued a gazette notification putting controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik’s NGO Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) in the prior permission list for receiving funds from abroad.

The decision to issue a gazzette notification was taken after IRF was found to have committed “multiple violations” after receiving reports from agencies. The government did not specify what the violations are.

Government sources say a gazette notification to place an NGO under section 12 (4) of FCRA act has not been done before. The section governs acceptance of foreign donations to a non-profit organisation.

Usually an NGO flouting FCRA violations is put under prior permission list – which means it needs approval from MHA before receiving foreign contributions – by a joint secretary rank officer in the ministry.

But in IRF’s case, issuing a gazette notification means that the nodal ministry – in this case home minister Rajnath Singh has approved the decision and it has been further vetted by the law ministry. It is then gazetted after assent from President and placed in a “watchlist”.

Officials say IRF cannot challenge a gazette notification, which is issued under section 11 (3) (I) of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) 2010.

The notification said, “Whereas, IRF, registered as Trust with Charity Commission, Mumbai, vide its Registration number – B1409/Mumbai, is also a registered organisation u/s 11 (1) of FCRA, holding registration number – 083780696R.”

It adds, “Whereas, IRF was authorized to accept foreign contributions for undertaking educational and social programmes in India, which are not detrimental to the national interest”, and “whereas, on the basis of records available and reports received from agencies, central government is satisfied that IRF has violated certain provisions of FCRA 2010. Now, therefore, central government, in exercise of powers conferred u/s 11 (3) (I) of said act, hereby directs that IRF shall hereinafter obtain prior permission of central government before accepting any foreign contribution, until further orders”.

Officials said there are preliminary adverse findings of an inspection of IRF accounts by MHA officers in 2014, as well as misrepresentation of facts in its reply to the standard questionnaire sent by the ministry recently.