Islamic State claims responsibility for bombing at Baghdad, left 27 killed and 36 injured

Baghdad, October 15: The Islamic State jihadist group claimed responsibility for the suicide bombing which claimed lives of at least 27 people in a Shiite-majority area of Baghdad on Saturday.

A suicide bomber detonated an explosive vest in the middle of a Shi’ite Muslim gathering.

In an online statement IS said that a suicide bomber wearing an explosive vest had carried out the attack in the Shaab area of the Iraqi capital.

More than 36 people were injured in the attack, according to security and medical officials.

The explosion went off inside a tent filled with people taking part in Shi’ite Ashura rituals, mourning the killing of Prophet Mohammad’s grandson Hussein in the 7th century.