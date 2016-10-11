Islamic State confirms death of propaganda chief Wa’il Adil Hasan Salman al-Fayad

Syria, October 11: Islamic State on Monday confirmed the death of its propaganda chief, whom the Pentagon said was killed in a United States-led air strike in Syria’s Raqqa province last month.

An statement posted online by the militant group paid tribute to Wa’il Adil Hasan Salman al-Fayad, also known as Abu Mohammed al-Furqan. The statement just referred to him by his alias.

It did not say when, where or how he had died.

The Pentagon said last month that a US-led coalition air strike on September 7 had killed al-Fayad.

It said he was minister of information, overseeing Islamic State’s propaganda, and a prominent member of its Senior Shura Council, or leadership group.

IS’s statement referred to al-Fayad as head of its media arm.

The air strike took place near Raqqa, IS’s de facto capital in northern Syria, and targeted al-Fayad while he was on a motorcycle outside his house, the Pentagon said.