Islamic State terror group claims responsibility for New Year attack on Turkish nightclub leaving 39 killed

January 2, 2017 | By :
Islamic State terror group claims responsibility for New Year attack on Turkish nightclub leaving 39 killed.

Ankara, January 2: The Islamic State (IS) terror group on Monday claimed responsibility for the New Year attack on a Turkish nightclub that killed 39 people, while a manhunt for the lone gunman continues.

The group in a statement said the attack was carried out by “a heroic soldier”, the BBC reported.

At least 600 revellers were celebrating in the early hours of Sunday at Istanbul’s Reina nightclub on the bank of the Bosporus river when the gunman began firing indiscriminately.

According to Turkish authorities, the gunman fired up to 180 bullets.

A manhunt for the man, who escaped and remained unidentified, is under way, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu confirmed.

“We hope the attacker will be captured soon,” he said.

The identities of 35 victims killed in the attack have been confirmed — 24 have been identified as foreign citizens, while 11 were reported to be Turkish citizens, Hurriyet Daily News reported.

The foreign victims were identified as seven Saudi Arabian nationals, two Indians, one Canadian, one Syrian, one Israeli, two Tunisians, four Iraqis, one Lebanese and one Belgian.

As the search continued, the first funerals were held on Sunday.

Istanbul was already on high alert with some 17,000 police officers on duty in the city, following a string of terror attacks in recent months. IANS

Tags: ,
Related News
3 Islamic State members killed in Afghanistan
Kerala Police issue alert over possible poisoning of Sabarimala pilgrims by Islamic State terrorists at railway stations
ISIS
Kerala police carries out ‘Operation Pigeon’ to prevent Kerala Muslims from joining Islamic State
Jack Letts also known as Jihadi jack
Jack Letts, a UK man, also known as  ‘Jihadi Jack’ escapes from the spider’s grasp of ISIS
Climate change
Climate changes are beyond imagination: And it also fuels terrorism
13 suspected Indian Islamic State fighters killed as ‘Mother of All Bombs’ hit Afghanistan
Top