Islamic State Terrorist from Kerala reported to have been killed in Afghan Bombing

New Delhi, April 21: Sajeer Mangalasseri Abdulla, the Kerala man, who is suspected to have led Kerala youths in the terror outfit ISIS (Islamic State), has been reported killed in the American air attack in the Nangarhar province of Afghanistan, reported national media quoting intelligence agencies.

The deceased Sajeer Mangalassery Abdulla is hailing from Moozhikkal in Kozhikode.

Sources said that the information was based on communications between friends of the ISIS commander in Kerala, and his associates in West Asia and Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, the diplomatic officials have not confirmed the report yet. They added that the United States or Afghanistan has not handed over any information in this regard.

They also pointed out that anti-terror movements should have been handed over officially. According to reports, the United States and Afghan air force are jointly conducting attacks in this area and it’s difficult to identify the killed people.

Sajeer Mangalasseri Abdulla, A graduate in Civil Engineering from NIT, Kozhikode, reached Saudi Arabia in search of a job and from there he went abroad to indulge in terror-related activities.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had earlier found that the 21 Kerala youths, who have gone to the Islamic State camp in Afghanistan, were recruited by Sajeer Mangalasseri. He had his schooling at Sultan Battery. His father, a retired driver from State Transport Corporation, passed away 10 years ago. After getting admission to the NIT, Sajeer Mangalasseri shifted to Moozhikkal.

He usually does not mingle with others during his study period and even when he reaches his place for vacation.

He is believed to have been drawn to jihad by Islamist groups operating in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which claimed to be preparing to avenge the 2002 violence in Gujarat.

Hafesudheen Thekke Koleth and Murshid Muhammed, part of the 25-strong group of Kerala emigrants to Nangarhar, had earlier been killed in American drone strikes. The information was conveyed by Ashfaq Majeed Kallukettiya Purayil, who is believed to be living some distance from Shadel Bazaar.

Sajeer Mangalassery was believed to have been a key figure, together with alleged Indian Mujahideen operative Muhammad Sultan Armar, to carve out a safe haven for training Indian jihadists in Afghanistan in the face of the collapse of the Islamic State.

Muhammad Sultan Armar, along with Abu Rashid, Shahnawaz Ahmad, and Mirza Shadab Beig, had fled to Pakistan in the wake of the 2008 Batla House shootout, only to split with their leadership and leave for Syria.

The plan, intelligence sources say, likely matured around September 2016, when under intense air assault, the Islamic State began moving important foreign leaders and their families to al-Thakanah on the eastern outskirts of its capital, Raqqa.