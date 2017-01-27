Islamic State terrorists are sneaky, dirty rats, says US President Donald Trump.

Washington, Jan 27: US President Donald Trump has called the Islamic State (IS) terrorists “sneaky, dirty rats”.

“We have evil that lurks around the corner without the uniforms,” he told Fox News in an interview set to air Thursday night, CBS News reported.

“Ours is harder because the people we’re going against they don’t wear uniforms. They’re sneaky, dirty rats and they blow people up in a shopping center and they blow people up in a church.”

Trump’s rhetoric about IS is nothing new and he made combating the group a central promise of his campaign, even saying at one point that he would “bomb the hell out of IS”.

The comments come shortly before Trump is expected to sign an executive order restricting immigration from several Muslim-heavy countries, a move that could come as early as Friday.

“These are bad people,” he continued in the Thursday’s interview.

“When you’re fighting Germany and they had their uniforms, and Japan and they had their uniforms and they had their flags on the plane, and the whole thing. We are fighting sneaky rats right now that are sick and demented. And we’re going to win.”

–IANS