Islamic State tunnels found on Falluja’s outskirts

May 29, 2016 | By :


Falluja, May 29:  Iraqi government forces have made some gains in their efforts to retake Falluja, which is under the control of so-called Islamic State (IS) militants.

They are being supported by US-led coalition airstrikes, which the US said on Friday had targeted and killed the group’s commander in Falluja.

Meanwhile, on the outskirts of Falluja, a network of tunnels apparently built by IS has been uncovered.

Tags: , ,
Related News
ISIS
ISIS links: NIA files case against five in Kerala
ISIS
Attempt to sell Kerala women as sex-slave to ISIS; 2 held in Kochi
Afghanistan: 15 IS and Taliban militants join peace process
ISIS links: NIA registers case against five in Kerala
Victim of forceful conversion and sex slavery in Saudi, Kerala woman files petition in Kerala High Court
ISIS Terrorists: Once Promised Paradise To Them, Now End Up In Mass Graves
Top