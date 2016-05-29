Islamic State tunnels found on Falluja’s outskirts



Falluja, May 29: Iraqi government forces have made some gains in their efforts to retake Falluja, which is under the control of so-called Islamic State (IS) militants.

They are being supported by US-led coalition airstrikes, which the US said on Friday had targeted and killed the group’s commander in Falluja.

Meanwhile, on the outskirts of Falluja, a network of tunnels apparently built by IS has been uncovered.