Islamic State Using ‘Messenger App’ To Avoid Detection In Pakistan

Islamabad, March 10: The Islamic State(ISIS) militants in Pakistan are misunderstanding government authorities by using a messenger app to communicate instead of calling each other to avoid detection, media reported on Friday.

The terrorists have been using the Telegram messenger app and not the traditional communication channels like cell phones to avoid detection and so far their master-plans has proved more than successful, a police official was quoted as saying by the Pakistani media ‘The Express Tribune’.

The application has proved beneficial for terrorists to transfer messages and the most important feature is that it is ‘self-destructible’ the report says.

“Once a voice message is sent via Telegram app it is deleted automatically from the mobile handset so you have no back-up and that is why it is currently not possible for the police and intelligence agencies to intercept it,” he said.

The official said that Telegram Application was the only way of communication in addition to verbal communication in which messengers (people) are sent to inform other members.

The police and security forces lack the technology to intercept this application.

“With the passage of time, the introduction of technology has changed the entire scenario. It is a game changer, especially when policemen have a phobia for technology while the terrorists do not,” the police officer added.

The militants were forced to stop the use of mobile phone due to tough measures by Pakistan to stop issuing of SIM cards to fake persons.

Hundreds and thousands of SIM cards have been blocked in Pakistan since the crackdown launched in 2014.

But the police official claimed that pre-activated SIM cards are still available openly for a few thousand rupees and these terrorists buy them.

“Some of the shopkeepers are still in the business of selling pre-activated SIMs due to higher profit margins. They trick innocent people and take their fingerprints, as well as CNIC numbers, and activate SIMs on it that are then sold to criminals and all kinds of people and these SIMs are used by terrorists also,” he said.

The Islamic State has been involved in several attacks in Pakistan but the authorities never acknowledged that the group has an organized presence in the country.