Islamophobia: 11-year-old girl attacked, hijab repeatedly cut en route to school

Toronto/ Canada, Jan 13: In yet another incident of racial crimes against Muslims, an 11-year-old girl was attacked while her hijab (head covering) was repeatedly cut on her way to school on Friday in Toronto, Canada, pressurizing the Canadian government to act against the rising Islamophobia in the country.

The attacker, in 10 minutes, repeatedly cut the girl’s hijab using scissors while she was walking to school with her brother.

Khawlah Noman, studying in 6th std, said,” I felt confused, scared, terrified. I screamed. The man just ran away. We followed this crowd of people to be safe. He came again. He continued cutting my hijab again.”

The attack has been reported at a time when the country is approaching the first anniversary of a deadly shooting in a Quebec City mosque that killed six people during prayer.