Islamophobia: 11-year-old girl attacked, hijab repeatedly cut en route to school

January 13, 2018 | By :
Islamophobia: 11-year-old girl attacked, hijab repeatedly cut en route to school

Toronto/ Canada, Jan 13: In yet another incident of racial crimes against Muslims, an 11-year-old girl was attacked while her hijab (head covering) was repeatedly cut on her way to school on Friday in Toronto, Canada, pressurizing the Canadian government to act against the rising Islamophobia in the country.

The attacker, in 10 minutes, repeatedly cut the girl’s hijab using scissors while she was walking to school with her brother.

Khawlah Noman, studying in 6th std, said,” I felt confused, scared, terrified. I screamed. The man just ran away. We followed this crowd of people to be safe. He came again. He continued cutting my hijab again.”

The attack has been reported at a time when the country is approaching the first anniversary of a deadly shooting in a Quebec City mosque that killed six people during prayer.

Tags: ,
Related News
Mumbra Symbiosis school cites security reasons for hijab ban
No respect for Muslim women in Yogi’s rule: UP school principal bars from wearing hijab, asks to take admission in Islamic school
British road safety Ad about Hijab wearing Muslim nursery schoolgirl, sexualizing
Apple CEO releases the first ever Hijab emoji,credit to 16-year-old Saudi girl responsible for the Hijab emoji
Teacher at a US school has been fired after he allegedly ripped the hijab off students head
‘Fans’ ask Indian pacer Mohammed Shami why his wife is not wearing a hijab
Top