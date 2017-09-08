Israel agenda behind massacring, converting Rohingya Muslims, supplies arms to Myanmar for attacking unarmed people.

New Delhi, September 8: It has been revealed that there is a clear cut agenda of Israel to eliminate the Rohingya Muslims from the world. This might be the reason behind the genocide of the Rohingya Muslims by massacring and compulsory conversions. Reportedly, Israel is behind all these inhuman atrocities in Myanmar.

Israel also supplies weapons to Myanmar for attacking the unarmed Rohingya people.

It is said that it is due to Israel’s pressure, India has also taken a stand against the deprived Rohingyas. While India is a country which always gave high priority to human values.

More than 1,000 people may already have been killed in Myanmar, mostly minority Rohingya Muslims, reports The Tribune. About 164,000 Rohingya civilians have fled to Bangladesh.

Recently, the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi had visited Myanmar and extended all his support to the country. Moreover, India is making the Rohingya refugees run away.

The refugees who entered the country seeking shelter are being sent back to Myanmar to end up their lives as victims of the massacre. The Centre is being criticised that all these are their pre-planned agenda.

All the criticisms arise as well as prepared agendas. Reportedly, Israel is indulging in such inhumane activities after ignoring the opposition from the United States of America and the Europe.

India is not even showing the mercy shown by the US and Europe. This is also inviting criticism.

Currently, Israel is providing arms to Myanmar. Israel Defense department has clarified that they will not stop supplying arms to Myanmar under any circumstances, according to the Middle East Eye.