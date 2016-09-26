Israel Offers An Unusual Solution to Cauvery water row

September 26, 2016 | By :
Bengaluru, Sep 26: As a shortfall in rain exacerbates a decades-long dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu over the water of the river Cauvery, experts from Israel have pitched a solution.
Israel’s consulate general showcased its technological advancement in micro drip irrigation, a practice which Israeli experts say reduces the use of water for irrigation by 50 per cent.
They claim that by using this technique and ensuring proper fertilisation, the yield of sugarcane can be increased by 133 per cent.
A deficit southwest monsoon this year has meant despair for both states. Tamil Nadu wants its share of water released for the Samba crop, a type of paddy, which depends solely on Cauvery water to ensure the crop grows to substantial level before the Northeast monsoon sets in, or else its risks being damaged during the rains.
Karnataka says it does not have water to drink, leave alone for its crops. Experts have criticised the practice of growing water intensive crops in an area that has seen alarmingly deficit rainfall year after year.
Tags: ,
Related News
Did Palestinians dance at UN when US threatened to cut aid?
Female journalist reporting Pence visit in Israel asked to strip for security check
Modi, Netanyahu visit Sabarmati Ashram
India’s rise in ease of business rankings; Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu praises PM Modi
Take advantage of liberalised FDI, PM Modi tells Israeli defense companies
PM Modi receives Israeli PM Netanyahu in Delhi
Top