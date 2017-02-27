Israeli army says Hamas has 15 cross-border ‘terror’ tunnels to attack Israel

Jerusalem, Feb 27 : Israeli military officials have said that Hamas has 15 cross-border warfare tunnels that can be used to attack Israel.

According to high-ranked military officials, Hamas has retained its ability to carry out a tunnel attack through the tunnels, despite Israel’s campaign in Gaza in July-August 2014, Xinhua news agency quoted local media reports on Sunday.

Israel said the 51-day assault was aimed primarily to address the tunnel threat that could enable Hamas militants to cross from the besieged Palestinian enclave into Israel.

In 2016, Israel claimed to find two cross-border “terror” tunnels that were dug after the 2014 war.

The war claimed the lives of at least 2,251 Palestinians, 65 per cent of them civilians, according to the United Nations. It also saw the death of 72 Israelis, all but six were soldiers.

The violence ended with a fragile ceasefire on August 26, 2014.

