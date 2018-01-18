Israeli PM Netanyahu meets ‘Baby Moshe, the innocent victim of ruthless terrorism

Mumbai, Jan 18: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday met the survivor of 26/11, Moshe Holtzberg at Nariman House here.

Holtzberg, who lost his parents during the Mumbai terror attacks in 2008, arrived here on Tuesday.

Moshe’s father Rabbi Gavriel Holtzberg and mother Rivka were killed at the Nariman House during the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

Moshe was only two when terrorists killed his parents at Mumbai’s Jewish house. Then ‘Baby Moshe’ became a face of the innocent victims of ruthless terrorism.

His parents had moved to Mumbai seven years before the attack to work at the Chabad House. After the attack, Moshe’s maternal grandparents took him to Afula, a city in Israel for his safety and comfort.

Netanyahu arrived in Mumbai earlier in the day from Ahmedabad. He was received at the airport by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and senior officials.

Earlier today, Netanyahu emphasised that partnership with India is doing wonders and said he has a strong bonding with his Indian counterpart.

Speaking at the India-Israel Business Summit in Mumbai, Netanyahu said, “Israel is an innovation nation, India is an innovation nation. The two innovation nations must come together to define the future.”

“Our job is to encourage you to innovate. The partnership between India and Israel is doing wonders. I have a strong personal friendship with PM Modi,” he added.

On the relationship between people of Israel and India, Netanyahu said, “It is on the level first of a deep personal friendship between Prime Minister Modi and myself. In addition, there is a partnership of genuine sympathy between our people. And that is not obvious. Our two civilisations are very old and we have not met each other in a real sense.”

By evening, Netanyahu is reserved for a gala glamour-filled engagement with Bollywood personalities, his final engagement before returning home on Friday morning.