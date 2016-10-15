ISRO to put a telescope on the moon

October 15, 2016 | By :

Chennai,Oct15:The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is looking at the possibility of putting a telescope on moon in order to enhance its scientific observation capacity. Chairman of the organisation, A. S. Kiran Kumar said the space agency is expecting the second moon mission to take place by the end of 2017.

ISRO is considering what could be the next Astrosat-follow on mission. While addressing the students at the Indian Institute of Technology in Madras, he said, “There is some discussion with an international body, and this discussion is in progress, on whether we can set up a telescope on moon.”

India’s first dedicated multi wave length space observatory Astrosat was launched in September 2015 for studying black holes and neutron stars.

Currently, there is a remote telescope operational in Hanle, in Leh, Ladakh; the actual operation of which is done from Bengaluru with very minimal support provided from Hanle. The ISRO is exploring the possibility of similarly setting up a telescope in moon. The lack of an atmosphere ensures that there is no atmospheric effect making it an advantage.

“These are under discussion and may be in future we will come up with what kind of scientific observation capability we will have for ourselves,” said Kiran Kumar.  He also mentioned that various tests related to Chandrayan 2 mission is under progress and is expected to take place by the end of 2017. Another planetary mission, Aditya, to study Sun is expected in 2018.

Tags: , ,
Related News
Here is the story of a humble farmer’s son’s journey to Indian Space agency chief
K Sivan, man behind putting 104 satellites into Orbit, appointed as ISRO chairman
ISRO to launch its 100th satellite on Jan 12
ISRO to launch navigation GPS satellite ‘IRNSS-1H ,part of the NavIC constellation
Women employees constituted 27 per cent of workforce in ISRO behind India’s acclaimed Mars Orbiter Mission
Space scientist and former Chairman of ISRO U R Rao passes away at 85
Top