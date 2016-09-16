ISRO shares first image from INSAT-3DR Imager

New Delhi,Sept16:: The Indian Space Research organisation (ISRO) on Thursday has released the first image taken by INSAT-3DR, an advanced weather satellite.

INSAT-3DR imager has perfectly captured the image of the Earth disk with the Moon at the bottom.

ISRO has shared the first image of our planet taken from its recently laucnhed advanced weather satellite on the social networking site, Twitter.

INSAT-3DR, which has been configured with an imaging system and an atmospheric sounder, was launched on September 8, 2016 using its GSLV-F05 from the spaceport of Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

The rocket, GSLV-F05 has injected the satellite in the geostationary transfer orbit. It took another two days for the satellite to reach its final geostationary orbit after scientists fired its onboard thrusters.

The INSAT-3DR imager can capture the images of the Earth disk from an altitude of 36,000km once in every 26 minutes.

It can provide meteorological services to India using a 6-channel imager and a 19-channel sounder, as well as search and rescue information and message relay for terrestrial data collection platforms.