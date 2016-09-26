ISRO successfully launches satellite SCATSAT-1 intended for data on ocean and wind patterns

Sriharikota (Andra PRadesh), September 26: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday successfully launched its satellite SCATSAT-1 for ocean and weather related studies from Sriharikota.

Carrying the 377 kg SCATSAT-1 and seven other satellites, India’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, PSLV-C35, lifted off from ISRO’s first launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at 9.12 AM.

This is the the first mission of PSLV in which it launched its payloads into two different orbits. The co-passenger satellites were from the US, Canada and Algeria besides from Indian Universities.

ISRO’s SCATSAT-1 can generate accurate data on wind patterns over the ocean surface. It is a continuity mission for the Oceansat-2, which has exhausted its operational life. The expected lifespan of SCATSAT-1 is expected to be five years.

The seven other co-passengers in today’s mission included three small satellites from Algeria meant for earth observation, remote sensing and technology demonstration, a commercial high resolution imaging micro-satellite of an US agency, the nano-satellite NLS-19 of Canada to experiment on reduction of space debris and two nano-satellites of IIT, Bombay and the PES University, Bengaluru.