Isro to launch 3 satellites to boost internet speed.

New Delhi, May 18: Indian Space Research Organization (Isro) will dispatch three correspondence satellites — GSAT-19, GSAT-11 and GSAT-20 — in the following year and a half to lift web speed the country over, revealed The Indian Express.

“The next big launch will be GSAT-19 in June… With this launch, we will begin a new age of communication satellites. It is also the beginning of high-throughput satellites (in India),” the Indian Express cited Tapan Misra, chief of Ahmedabad-based Space Applications Center (SAC), an arm of ISRO that creates satellite payloads, as saying.

“You are now seeing an adjustment in the correspondence innovation where voice and video interchanges are occurring through the Internet. With future dispatches, TV will be seen on the Internet utilising remote Technology,” Misra said.

These dispatches will reform the way we utilise TV and cell phones, additionally drive the future correspondence needs of brilliant urban areas.