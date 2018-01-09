ISRO to launch its 100th satellite on Jan 12

Bengaluru, Jan 9: In a major milestone in Indian space odyssey, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch its 100th satellite along with other 30 satellites in a single mission on January 12 from Sriharikota.

“The 31 spacecrafts, including weather observation Cartosat-2 series satellite, will be launched by PSLV-C40,” ISRO Satellite Centre (ISAC) director M Annadurai said.

Stating that 28 of the satellites were from abroad, the official noted that the launch of three Indian satellites during the mission would mark the roll out of the hundredth satellite from ISRO.

Speaking to media on sidelines of an exhibition on ASTROSAT in Bengaluru, Annadurai said that with the PSLV-C40 “we are back in the game”.

PSLV-C40 will launch the 710 kg Cartosat-2 series satellite for earth observation and 30 co-passengers (together weighing about 613 kg) at lift-off on January 12 at 09.28 am, ISRO said.

It will be launched from the first launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, about 100 kms from Chennai. The other satellites include one micro and nano satellite each from India. Three micro and 25 nano satellites from six countries namely Canada, Finland, France, Republic of Korea, UK and USA, make up the other payload.

Referring to the PSLV-C39 failure, Annadurai said ISRO had understood it and repeated tests had been conducted to ensure that such problems did not reoccur.

