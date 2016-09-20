‘Iss Indian Ko Nikalo’: NDTV Journalist Asked Out Of Pakistan Briefing In New York

New York, Sep 20: An NDTV journalist was on Monday asked to leave a press briefing of the Pakistan Foreign Secretary in New York, where tension is simmering between the two countries over the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri.

As per the NDTV Report “Iss Indian ko nikalo (remove this Indian),” were the words used when NDTV’s Namrata Brar was asked to leave the room at the Roosevelt Hotel where Pakistan Foreign Secretary Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry was to address the media on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

That not even a single Indian was allowed to attend that briefing reflected the sharp deterioration in ties.

The Pakistani leadership has evaded questions about Sunday’s deadly attack in which 18 soldiers were killed at an army base in Uri by terrorists belonging to the Jaish-e-Mohammad, whose chief Masood Azhar is based in Pakistan.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who is attending the UN meet, waved aside Indian journalists who tried to question him on the Uri attack.

Mr Sharif, however, was voluble and unrestrained when it came to accusing India of “human rights violations” in Kashmir and seeking intervention in meetings with US Secretary of State John Kerry and British Prime Minister Theresa May.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in meetings with his top ministers yesterday, cleared a decision to isolate Pakistan globally.