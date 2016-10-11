ISSF awards ‘Champion of Champions’ title to Jitu Rai
NEW DELHI,Oct11: National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) president Raninder Singh on Monday congratulated ace shooter Jitu Rai for being awarded the ‘Champion of Champions’ title for pistol shooting in 2016 by the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF).
The army man on Sunday beat Serbia’s Damir Mikec, 29.6 to 28.3 in the Champions Trophy 10m Air Pistol final held at the TSN Shooting Range in Bologna, Italy. Jitu was also awarded a cash reward of $5,587 (5000 euros) along with the title.
The Champions Trophy matches were held at the end of the Rifle and Pistol World Cup. All World Cup final medalists in both men’s and women’s events are eligible to participate in the tournament where they are allowed to choose between a 10m Air Rifle and 10m Air Pistol match.