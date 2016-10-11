ISSF awards ‘Champion of Champions’ title to Jitu Rai

NEW DELHI,Oct11: National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) president Raninder Singh on Monday congratulated ace shooter Jitu Rai for being awarded the ‘Champion of Champions’ title for pistol shooting in 2016 by the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF).

The army man on Sunday beat Serbia’s Damir Mikec, 29.6 to 28.3 in the Champions Trophy 10m Air Pistol final held at the TSN Shooting Range in Bologna, Italy. Jitu was also awarded a cash reward of $5,587 (5000 euros) along with the title.

“Jitu Rai is in a league of his own in the world of Pistol shooting and the Champions Trophy win reiterates his versatility as a shooter. On behalf of the NRAI, we congratulate him on his latest success and wish him all the best in continuing to bring laurels for the country,” Singh said.

In the Rifle category, Russia’s Sergey Kamenskiy emerged champion.

The Champions Trophy matches were held at the end of the Rifle and Pistol World Cup. All World Cup final medalists in both men’s and women’s events are eligible to participate in the tournament where they are allowed to choose between a 10m Air Rifle and 10m Air Pistol match.

The matches are then conducted in elimination format, where after the first four shots the athlete with the lowest score is first to be eliminated. One athlete is subsequently eliminated after each shot thereafter till the final two athletes remain. Their scores are then set back to zero and three single shots then determine the winner.