Issue price of sovereign gold bonds fixed at Rs. 2,890.

New Delhi, Dec 9: The issue price for the next subscription period of the Series III of Sovereign Gold Bonds 2017-18 has been fixed at Rs. 2, 890 per gram with Settlement on December 18, 2017.

As per the Ministry of Finance, the next subscription period will be from December 11-13, 2017.

The Government of India, in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), has also decided to allow a discount of Rs. 50 per gram from the issue price to those investors who apply online and the payment is made in digital mode.

Earlier, the Centre in consultation with the RBI had floated Series III of Sovereign Gold Bonds 2017-18, for the period from October 09, 2017 to December 27, 2017 (with subscription period Monday to Wednesday every week).

The Bonds will be issued on the succeeding Monday after each subscription period. (ANI)